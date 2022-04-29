Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.39 or 0.07266814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

