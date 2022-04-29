Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.16.

RYAAY stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 92.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

