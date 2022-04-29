Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RYKKY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 92,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.