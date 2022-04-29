Safe Market Cap Hits $869.84 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $41.75 or 0.00105580 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $869.84 million and $655,679.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

