Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.31. 400,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Safran has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Get Safran alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.