Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $330.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $185.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.06. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,268 shares of company stock worth $33,915,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

