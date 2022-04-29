Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

