Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 260 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 270 to SEK 260 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $29.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

