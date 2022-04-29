Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 8.5% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 412,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market cap of C$143.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

