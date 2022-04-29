Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 8.5% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 412,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The firm has a market cap of C$143.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)
Featured Articles
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.