SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.64. 3,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SAP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SAP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

