SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.44.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 52,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

