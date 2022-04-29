SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to $118.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.44.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $102.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.