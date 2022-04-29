SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to $118.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $102.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.