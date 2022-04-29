SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $385.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $378.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications stock opened at $359.24 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

