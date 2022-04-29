Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 228,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 225,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

