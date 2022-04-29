Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.73 ($176.05).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €137.92 ($148.30) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.10.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.