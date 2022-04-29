Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 1,080,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.26.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after buying an additional 288,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.