Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 5,186,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,047,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).
The company has a market cap of £13.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLO)
