Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
STNG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.32%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.
About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.
