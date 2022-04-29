Scott G. Davis Sells 4,043 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) COO Scott G. Davis sold 4,043 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $10,592.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,395.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EKSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.