Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.37 ($76.74).

Scout24 stock opened at €60.30 ($64.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($78.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 56.30.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

