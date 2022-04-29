Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.44 and traded as high as C$22.94. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 60,939 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2,293.00.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total transaction of C$1,544,568.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,753,191.93. Also, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,982,590.80. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,883 over the last 90 days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.