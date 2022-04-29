Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.44 and traded as high as C$22.94. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 60,939 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2,293.00.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
