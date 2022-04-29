Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,615. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

