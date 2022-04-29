SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

