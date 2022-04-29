Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

