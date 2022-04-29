Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.82.

TSE SES traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.60. 444,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.63. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.73 and a one year high of C$6.90.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. Research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 in the last three months.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

