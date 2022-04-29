Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SES. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.82.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.60. 444,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,655. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.63. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

About Secure Energy Services (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.