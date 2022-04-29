Seedify.fund Price Tops $3.17 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00008232 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $77.90 million and $3.37 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.39 or 0.07266814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

