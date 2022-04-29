Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO remained flat at $$25.61 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.