Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,155 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $70,754,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 696,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.