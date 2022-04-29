Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,155 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $70,754,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 696,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.