Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of TowneBank worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

