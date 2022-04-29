Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.