Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,078 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,283. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

