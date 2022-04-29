Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SKHSY opened at $17.45 on Friday. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

