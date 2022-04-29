Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sempra were worth $483,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $165.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

