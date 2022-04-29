Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Semux (SEM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Semux has a market cap of $9,869.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00220408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006997 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005867 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002504 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

