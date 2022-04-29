Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 141.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.81).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNR. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Senior alerts:

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($31,353.56). Also, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($180,983.94). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $20,790,000.

Senior stock opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.15. The company has a market cap of £527.63 million and a P/E ratio of 22.07. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04.

About Senior (Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.