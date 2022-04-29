Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $140,558.16 and approximately $24,417.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

