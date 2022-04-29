Sentinel Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $11.40 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $56.74 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

