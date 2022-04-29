ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $745.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $495.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.