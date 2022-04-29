Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 75.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 374,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,461. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

