Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.
SIHBY stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (Get Rating)
