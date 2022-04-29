Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

SIHBY stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

