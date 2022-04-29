Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

Shares of SHW opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.79.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.