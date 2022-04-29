Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down to $443.28

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $443.28, but opened at $423.00. Shopify shares last traded at $439.86, with a volume of 31,280 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,107.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,055.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

