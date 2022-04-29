Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Grows By 398.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 398.0% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRWF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.