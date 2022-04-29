Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Drops By 72.8%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AWLIF opened at 0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.85. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 1.37.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.