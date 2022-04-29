Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Increases By 228.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNDSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.08) to €0.90 ($0.97) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.78.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

