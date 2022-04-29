Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Expands By 360.2%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 408,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.95.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after buying an additional 284,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.