Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Increases By 207.4%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 207.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

DCF stock remained flat at $$8.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,453. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

