Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Grows By 322.7%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 322.7% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period.

Shares of CTR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,556. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

