Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases By 387.1%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 387.1% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE CRT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

